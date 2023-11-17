News you can trust since 1855
19 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Chesterfield, Matlock, Dronfield, Alfreton, Belper, Ilkeston and more – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places for Indian food across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT

Indian food is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite cuisines – and there are so many great spots to try in all corners of the county.

These are 19 of the best curry houses and takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the most recommended Indian restaurants in the area.

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

2. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

Sanam has a 4.5/5 rating based on 151 Google reviews - and one customer said it was the “best Indian meal I have had in Derbyshire.”

3. Sanam, King Street, Alfreton

Sanam has a 4.5/5 rating based on 151 Google reviews - and one customer said it was the “best Indian meal I have had in Derbyshire.” Photo: Google

Kathmandu Gurkha has a 4.5/5 rating based on 473 Google reviews - impressing customers with its “great selection of curries.”

4. Kathmandu Gurkha, High Street, Clay Cross

Kathmandu Gurkha has a 4.5/5 rating based on 473 Google reviews - impressing customers with its “great selection of curries.” Photo: Google

