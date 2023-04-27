News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best pubs to try across Derbyshire. Credit: Google/Brian EyreThese are some of the best pubs to try across Derbyshire. Credit: Google/Brian Eyre
19 of the best country pubs in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for the bank holiday

There are some great country pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District, and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST

Derbyshire is filled with an array of brilliant country pubs – with punters able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

READ THIS: 25 of the best hotels and places to stay in Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

Whether you’re looking to celebrate the upcoming bank holiday, or want a well-earned post-walk pint, these are 19 of the best venues in the area to try out.

Ye Old Nags Head is the perfect place to finish a walk from Peveril Castle or Mam Tor.

1. Ye Old Nags Head, Castleton

Ye Old Nags Head is the perfect place to finish a walk from Peveril Castle or Mam Tor. Photo: Google

The Bulls Head in Monyash - around 5 miles from Bakewell - is another great place to head after a walk in the Peak District.

2. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head in Monyash - around 5 miles from Bakewell - is another great place to head after a walk in the Peak District. Photo: Google

The Bridge Inn at Calver is ideal for those who want to take in the views at nearby Curbar Edge.

3. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn at Calver is ideal for those who want to take in the views at nearby Curbar Edge. Photo: Google

The Scotsman’s Pack is a cosy pub, perfect for those wanting to enjoy a day out in Hathersage.

4. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

The Scotsman’s Pack is a cosy pub, perfect for those wanting to enjoy a day out in Hathersage. Photo: Google

