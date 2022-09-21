17 of the best country pubs in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District to enjoy this autumn
There are some great country pubs across Derbyshire and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit as autumn arrives.
Summer officially ends on Friday, September 23 – and there are few greater pleasures than finding a cosy pub after a brisk autumnal day.
Derbyshire is filled with an array of brilliant country pubs – with punters able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.
Whether you’re looking for a well-earned pint after an autumn hike, or would prefer to sample some fine dining, these are 17 of the best venues in the area to try out.
Page 1 of 5