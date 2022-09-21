News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best pubs to try across Derbyshire this autumn. Credit: Google/Brian Eyre

17 of the best country pubs in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District to enjoy this autumn

There are some great country pubs across Derbyshire and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit as autumn arrives.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:08 pm

Summer officially ends on Friday, September 23 – and there are few greater pleasures than finding a cosy pub after a brisk autumnal day.

Derbyshire is filled with an array of brilliant country pubs – with punters able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

Whether you’re looking for a well-earned pint after an autumn hike, or would prefer to sample some fine dining, these are 17 of the best venues in the area to try out.

1. Ye Old Nags Head, Castleton

Ye Old Nags Head is the perfect place to finish a walk from Peveril Castle or Mam Tor.

2. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head in Monyash - around 5 miles from Bakewell - is another great place to head after a walk in the Peak District.

3. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn at Calver is ideal for those who want to take in the views at nearby Curbar Edge.

4. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

The Scotsman’s Pack is a cosy pub, perfect for those wanting to enjoy a day out in Hathersage.

