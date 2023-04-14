There are a number of great chip shops serving hungry customers across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and here are some of the very best.
When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips. It helps that Chesterfield and north Derbyshire are blessed with plenty of chip shops – with good options across the town and its surroundings.
According to Google reviews, these are 14 of the best chippies in the area – let us know if we missed any out!
1. Chesters, Sheffield Road
Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Union Jack, Chatsworth Road
The Union Jack has a 4.5/5 rating based on 214 Google reviews. They were recommended for being “really good value for money” and offering “good portion sizes.” Photo: Google
3. New Tupton Fish Bar, Wingfield Road
The New Tupton Fish Bar has a 4.3/5 rating based on 379 Google reviews - winning praise for its “perfect, succulent” fish. Photo: Google
4. Charlies Chippy, Staveley
Charlies Chippy has a 4.5/5 rating based on 330 Google reviews. One customer said: “It was the best mixed kebab I think I’ve ever had. Meat was bang on very tasty and not laced with salt. Salad was very crisp and the portion size was massive. Well worth the money.” Photo: Google