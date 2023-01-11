News you can trust since 1855
These are some the best places for a roast dinner across Derbyshire.

17 of the best carveries and Sunday roasts at pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District to try in 2023

These are the pubs that offer some of the most popular roast dinners across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago

It has been a dark, rainy January across Derbyshire so far – and there are few meals more comforting on a cold winter’s day than a roast dinner.

To help you find the best place to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite meals, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.

This list is based on Google reviews, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

1. The Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.”

2. The Crafty Dog, Chatsworth Road

The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 421 Google reviews. One customer said it was “best Sunday roast I have had out in years” and praised the “lovely, attentive staff.”

3. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

