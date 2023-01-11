17 of the best carveries and Sunday roasts at pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District to try in 2023
These are the pubs that offer some of the most popular roast dinners across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
It has been a dark, rainy January across Derbyshire so far – and there are few meals more comforting on a cold winter’s day than a roast dinner.
To help you find the best place to indulge in one of the nation’s favourite meals, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.
This list is based on Google reviews, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
Page 1 of 5