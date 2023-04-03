17 new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last year
A number of new pubs have been launched over the last 12 months in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as well as old favourites being given a new lease of life.
Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.
This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments.
READ THIS: Campaigners fight Peak District mega-dam project that would drown countryside and destroy iconic structures
These are 17 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since April 2022.