News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
18 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
These are some of the new and revamped venues in the area.
These are some of the new and revamped venues in the area.
These are some of the new and revamped venues in the area.

17 new pubs and revamped old favourites that opened across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the last year

A number of new pubs have been launched over the last 12 months in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – as well as old favourites being given a new lease of life.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:22 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to an array of great pubs – and the last 12 months have seen some superb additions launched across the county.

This year has also seen several well-loved venues welcome customers back through their doors after closing for refurbishments.

READ THIS: Campaigners fight Peak District mega-dam project that would drown countryside and destroy iconic structures

These are 17 pubs that have opened for the first time – and some that have undergone major revamps – since April 2022.

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers.

1. Armisteads, Chesterfield

The Corporation Street bar opened its doors to customers at the end of August 2022, promising a ‘relaxed’ atmosphere, cocktails and craft beers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Dirty Habit on Holywell Street opened its doors to customers in April 2022.

2. The Dirty Habit, Chesterfield

The Dirty Habit on Holywell Street opened its doors to customers in April 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June.

3. The Dizzy Duck, Chatsworth Road

The old Grouse Inn was reopened as The Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road back in June. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September.

4. The Mossbrook Inn, Eckington

The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road reopened to customers after a significant revamp in September. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Peak DistrictDerbyshireChesterfield