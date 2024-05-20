17 brilliant photos show revellers having fun as the Rail Ale festival returned to Chesterfield’s Barrow Hill Roundhouse

The Rail Ale festival took place between May 16 and 18 at the Barrow Hill Roundhouse – bringing lovers of beer and live music together for three days of revelry.
These 17 photos were taken at the popular event – can you spot anybody you recognise in our gallery?
1. Great photos
We captured some great pictures of people enjoying the Rail Ale festival over the weekend. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick
2. Popular event
Barrow Hill Roundhouse was filled with revellers over the weekend. Photo: jason chadwick
3. Waiting for the train
The Rail Ale train took attendees through the Roundhouse yard and up and down the Springwell Branch Line. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Hundreds of ales
More than 400 real ales from around the country were served at the event. Photo: jason chadwick