17 brilliant photos show revellers having fun as the Rail Ale festival returned to Chesterfield’s Barrow Hill Roundhouse

By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th May 2024, 13:05 BST
These great pictures were taken as the popular Rail Ale festival returned to Chesterfield over the weekend.

The Rail Ale festival took place between May 16 and 18 at the Barrow Hill Roundhouse – bringing lovers of beer and live music together for three days of revelry.

These 17 photos were taken at the popular event – can you spot anybody you recognise in our gallery?

1. Great photos

2. Popular event

3. Waiting for the train

4. Hundreds of ales

