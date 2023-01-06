If you’re looking to venture to a new pub in Chesterfield this year, these are some of the most popular venues in the town.

Chesterfield is blessed with an array of brilliant pubs – with superb venues to be found in every corner of the town.

If you’re not taking part in Dry January, these 16 pubs are ranked as some of the best the area has to offer – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Holme Hall Inn, Linacre Road, Chesterfield The Holme Hall Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 119 Google reviews - impressing customers with its “warm, friendly atmosphere and good beer.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Tramway Tavern, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield The Tramway Tavern has a 4.5/5 rating based on 300 Google reviews - and was described as a “hidden gem in Brampton with a relaxed vibe.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Barley Mow, Saltergate The Barley Mow has a 4.4/5 rating based on 300 Google reviews - winning praise for its “lovely staff” and “delicious food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Crafty Dog, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 423 Google reviews. One customer said it was a “nice smart pub with a good atmosphere” Photo: Google Photo Sales