These are some of the most popular pubs and bars across Chesterfield – based on Google reviews.

Chesterfield is blessed with an array of brilliant pubs – with superb venues to be found in every corner of the town.

These 16 pubs, however, are ranked as some of the best the area has to offer – according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google on Tuesday, November 29 – and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Holme Hall Inn, Linacre Road, Chesterfield The Holme Hall Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 119 Google reviews - impressing customers with its “warm, friendly atmosphere and good beer.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Tramway Tavern, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield The Tramway Tavern has a 4.5/5 rating based on 300 Google reviews - and was described as a “hidden gem in Brampton with a relaxed vibe.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Barley Mow, Saltergate The Barley Mow has a 4.4/5 rating based on 300 Google reviews - winning praise for its “lovely staff” and “delicious food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Crafty Dog, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield The Crafty Dog has a 4.3/5 rating based on 423 Google reviews. One customer said it was a “nice smart pub with a good atmosphere” Photo: Google Photo Sales