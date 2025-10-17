16 amazing pubs in scenic settings that you need to try across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn – perfect places to visit on a day trip

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Oct 2025, 13:17 BST
If you’re looking for great pubs in stunning settings, these are 17 places that you need to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great pubs that are nestled in stunning rural locations.

These are 16 pubs that you need to visit if you want to enjoy a pint or a meal in scenic surroundings – will you be making plans to visit any of these places this autumn?

1. Scenic pubs to visit across Derbyshire

The Blind Bull is nestled in a picturesque Derbyshire village - and thoroughly deserves its place in this list.

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull is nestled in a picturesque Derbyshire village - and thoroughly deserves its place in this list. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Barrel Inn is the highest pub in Derbyshire, offering remarkable views for those wanting to enjoy a pint or a meal in scenic surroundings.

3. The Barrel Inn, Bretton

The Barrel Inn is the highest pub in Derbyshire, offering remarkable views for those wanting to enjoy a pint or a meal in scenic surroundings. Photo: Google

The Prince of Wales is nestled in Baslow, one of Derbyshire’s most scenic villages - making it perfect to visit this autumn.

4. Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales is nestled in Baslow, one of Derbyshire’s most scenic villages - making it perfect to visit this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre

