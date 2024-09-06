15 of the best-rated pubs and bars in the East Midlands - according to TripAdvisor

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 6th Sep 2024, 13:17 BST

Customers have spoken and have chosen the best places to drink in the East Midlands 🍺

While many of us have a favourite local pub, from time to time we may find ourselves wanting to broaden our horizons and find a new drinking spot. 

The East Midlands is made up of Derbyshire, Leicester, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland. 

Across the region there are plenty of amazing pubs and bars to choose from, and to help you plan your next bar crawl, TripAdvisor reviewers have shared the best places to visit. 

Here are 15 of the best-rated pubs and bars in the East Midlands, chosen by reviewers on TripAdvisor.

1. Three Stags Head Darley Bridge

2. Watergate Yard

3. The White Bull

4. The Fishpond

