The East Midlands is packed with many amazing restaurants to choose from.
But for those who want to experience an authentic Indian meal, we have analysed TripAdvisor reviews to find 15 of the best Indian restaurants in the East Midlands.
Take a look at our list below.
1. Nawaab Saab, Nottingham
Nawaab Saab in Nottingham has a 5* rating from 1,305 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely food and friendly staff. An Indian meal that is a little more special compared to others. Varied meal to suit all dietary needs and staff happy to adapt if needed.” | TripAdvisor
2. Herb, Leicester
Herb in Leicester has a 5* rating from 1,109 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Great food, great service, a great experience. Highly recommended. Would absolutely travel again to eat here. Excellent vegan options." | TripAdvisor
3. Laziza Indian Bar & Restaurant, Lincoln
Laziza Indian Bar & Restaurant in Lincoln has a 5* rating from 249 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent service with amazing food! Very friendly and accommodating staff. This was our first visit but we will most definitely be back! The chocolate orange was a wonderful treat!” | TripAdvisor
4. Kayal, Nottingham
Kayal in Nottingham has a 4.5* rating from 1,669 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Had a lovely evening at Kayal. The food was lovely and our waitress Mahi was so nice and attentive, recommending some excellent dishes. The decor is lovely very friendly staff, we will come again.” | TripAdvisor
