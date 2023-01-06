15 dog-friendly cafes and bars in Derbyshire you need to visit in 2023

We have gathered 15 dog-friendly cafes and bars across Deryshire – the best rated by visitors online in 2022.
Derbyshire and the Peak District offers plenty of picturesque walk routes for dog owners. We have gathered 15 best rated dog-friendly cafes and bars in the county, which are a perfect spot for a coffee or lunch after a long walk with your canine friend.
15 best rated cafes and bars in Derbyshire, that are dog friendly
Photo: Google
2. Dot-teas Emporium, Belper
The community café, which opened in 2019 and offers a wide selection of teas, coffees and snacks, will welcome your furry friend with special treats.
Photo: Google
3. Koo, Chesterfield
Dog-friendly Koo has been serving breakfasts, lunches and drinks since September 2006. It's described by its guests as 'a lovely little bistro with excellent food and great wine.'
Photo: Google
4. Nourish at 44, Belper
Café, bistro and bar Nourish at 44 is dog friendly and has dog blankets and treats to give your pet the best experience while you enjoy your lunch or drink.
Photo: Google