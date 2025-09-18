15 amazing pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District that were ranked among the country’s best – perfect places to visit for a pint this autumn

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Sep 2025, 15:44 BST
These pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been named among the best in the country – making them perfect places to visit for a pint over the autumn months.

The Daily Telegraph has produced its guide of the 500 best pubs in England, according to their beer writer Will Hawkes.

A number of pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District have been ranked among the best boozers in the country, and you can see which venues were included below – will you be making plans to visit any of these pubs this autumn?

These Derbyshire and Peak District pubs have been named as the best across the county and the country.

1. Best pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District

These Derbyshire and Peak District pubs have been named as the best across the county and the country. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Chesterfield Arms is home to the Resting Devil brewery, and was described as a popular pub offering a range of events - including live music and beer festivals.

2. Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Arms is home to the Resting Devil brewery, and was described as a popular pub offering a range of events - including live music and beer festivals. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Red Lion at Litton is an 18th century Peak District pub - with the cosy venue being recommended by The Telegraph for any cask ale lovers.

3. The Red Lion, Litton

The Red Lion at Litton is an 18th century Peak District pub - with the cosy venue being recommended by The Telegraph for any cask ale lovers. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Flying Childers Inn was recommended for those searching for a classic Peak District pub - offering food and beer that is simple yet delicious.

4. The Flying Childers Inn, Stanton in Peak

The Flying Childers Inn was recommended for those searching for a classic Peak District pub - offering food and beer that is simple yet delicious. Photo: Brian Eyre

