3 . Ye Royal Oak, Chesterfield

This half-timbered hidden gem in Chesterfield town centre has operated as a pub since 1722, according to the earliest records. The building is said to have originally served as a rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century, and during the medieval period, the premises housed two butchers and accommodation. After a period of closure, the venue welcomed customers through its doors once again back in April. Photo: Brian Eyre