Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique pubs – from historic country inns with remarkable histories to quirky town centre micropubs that have recently been launched.
These are 14 of the most unique pubs that you need to visit across the county – will you be making plans to try any of these venues over the coming weeks?
These unique pubs are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs still open across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Ye Royal Oak, Chesterfield
This half-timbered hidden gem in Chesterfield town centre has operated as a pub since 1722, according to the earliest records. The building is said to have originally served as a rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century, and during the medieval period, the premises housed two butchers and accommodation. After a period of closure, the venue welcomed customers through its doors once again back in April. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Rutland, Chesterfield
The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor. Photo: Brian Eyre