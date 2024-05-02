14 photos offer first look inside new restaurant launching at Derbyshire pub – after completely transforming empty space

These pictures offer a glimpse inside a Derbyshire pub that has launched a new restaurant – after transforming an empty upstairs space.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:57 BST

The Black Swan, on Church Street in Ashover, is set to launch their new restaurant tomorrow (Friday, May 3).

Stephen’s at The Black Swan will open its doors after a revamp of the empty upstairs space – a major milestone after the venue’s new landlords, David and Dean Murphy, arrived back in February.

The Derbyshire Times were invited for a first look ahead of the restaurant’s opening – and these photos show what to expect from pub’s expansion.

The Black Swan is set to open the doors to a new restaurant.

1. The Black Swan

The Black Swan is set to open the doors to a new restaurant. Photo: Brian Eyre

David Murphy said: “We took over the Black Swan on February 9 and we wanted to do something with the upstairs space. It’s a lovely space, but it was bare and empty.”

2. “Lovely space” for new restaurant

David Murphy said: “We took over the Black Swan on February 9 and we wanted to do something with the upstairs space. It’s a lovely space, but it was bare and empty.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Owners David Murphy and Dean Murphy are pictured here with executive chef Stephen Cameron-Stephens.

3. Team at the helm

Owners David Murphy and Dean Murphy are pictured here with executive chef Stephen Cameron-Stephens. Photo: Brian Eyre

David said: “We wanted to make more of the space, so we decided to launch a restaurant in that area. It needed some work doing to get it ready.We’ve taken an interior design on board to work with us, for the last six weeks, to understand exactly what we needed to do.”

4. Working with interior designer

David said: “We wanted to make more of the space, so we decided to launch a restaurant in that area. It needed some work doing to get it ready.We’ve taken an interior design on board to work with us, for the last six weeks, to understand exactly what we needed to do.” Photo: Brian Eyre

