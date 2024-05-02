The Black Swan, on Church Street in Ashover, is set to launch their new restaurant tomorrow (Friday, May 3).
Stephen’s at The Black Swan will open its doors after a revamp of the empty upstairs space – a major milestone after the venue’s new landlords, David and Dean Murphy, arrived back in February.
The Derbyshire Times were invited for a first look ahead of the restaurant’s opening – and these photos show what to expect from pub’s expansion.