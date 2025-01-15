Bagels are one of the most filling and delicious breakfast options, which has seen a growing rise in popularity due to the TikTok ‘Bagel Trend’ in 2024.
Bagels have become much more unique in recent years, with plenty of filling options to choose from, including salmon and spicy meats.
Here are the 14 best places for a bagel in the UK.
1. B Bagel, London
B Bagel is a London-based bakery which specialises in bagels. B Bagel has six shops across London, including in the likes of Soho, Chelsea and Camden. Bagels are freshly baked, and bagel ‘platters’ can also be purchased to share with others! | B Bagel-Google
2. Little Bagel Co, Bristol
Located on Queens Road in Bristol, Little Bagel Co is the place to be for a delicious bagel. Little Bagel Co is inspired by the US East Coast and uses South West ingredients in its bagels. | Tom Castle
3. Delaney’s, Portsmouth
Delaney’s in Southsea is Portsmouth’s answer to delicious bagels. While the cafe isn’t necessarily a dedicated bagel spot (it is more of a day to night cafe), it has received plenty of praise for its bagel selection. | Delaneys-Google
4. Bagel Factory, Birmingham
Bagel Factory is Birmingham’s top spot for a made-to-order bagel with a unique filling. Customers have praised Bagel Factory for its attentive staff, food quality and selection of choice. | Bagel Factory-Google
