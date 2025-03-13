14 of the best pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District that you need to visit this weekend – recommended by our reporters ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Our reporters have chosen 14 of their favourite pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which are perfect places to visit for a pint this weekend.

There are plenty of great pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and that abundance of options can sometimes make it hard to decide where to visit next.

To help narrow down your choices, our reporters have recommended 14 of the pubs they love to visit most across the county.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these pubs for a pint or something to eat?

Wiktoria Wrzyszcz said: “I can't imagine going on a night out in Chesterfield without visiting Chandlers at St Mary's Gate. The bar offers a wide range of cocktails and mocktails at good prices. The staff are always very friendly and have recommendations for anyone who struggles to choose from a long list of amazing drinks.”

Tom Hardwick said: “Behind the bar at the Neptune, you’ll find a great range of reasonably priced beers - with ale lovers sure to find something to satisfy their tastes. It also isn’t too far from Chesterfield FC’s SMH Group Stadium - making it ideal for any Spireites looking for somewhere to stop before or after a home game.”

Phil Bramley said: “The Market is a fantastic pub right in the heart of Chesterfield and opposite the market hall. It offers a great range of real ales, as well as whiskies and gins, and has a lovely welcoming feel. The food they produce is incredible and it's the perfect spot to while away an afternoon or evening with your favourite tipple. Highly recommended.”

