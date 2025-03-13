To help narrow down your choices, our reporters have recommended 14 of the pubs they love to visit most across the county.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these pubs for a pint or something to eat?
1. Derbyshire’s best pubs
These are some of the best pubs across the county - as recommended by our reporters. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chandlers, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield
Wiktoria Wrzyszcz said: “I can't imagine going on a night out in Chesterfield without visiting Chandlers at St Mary's Gate. The bar offers a wide range of cocktails and mocktails at good prices. The staff are always very friendly and have recommendations for anyone who struggles to choose from a long list of amazing drinks.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield
Tom Hardwick said: “Behind the bar at the Neptune, you’ll find a great range of reasonably priced beers - with ale lovers sure to find something to satisfy their tastes. It also isn’t too far from Chesterfield FC’s SMH Group Stadium - making it ideal for any Spireites looking for somewhere to stop before or after a home game.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Market Pub, New Square, Chesterfield
Phil Bramley said: “The Market is a fantastic pub right in the heart of Chesterfield and opposite the market hall. It offers a great range of real ales, as well as whiskies and gins, and has a lovely welcoming feel. The food they produce is incredible and it's the perfect spot to while away an afternoon or evening with your favourite tipple. Highly recommended.” Photo: Google