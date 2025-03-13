4 . The Market Pub, New Square, Chesterfield

Phil Bramley said: “The Market is a fantastic pub right in the heart of Chesterfield and opposite the market hall. It offers a great range of real ales, as well as whiskies and gins, and has a lovely welcoming feel. The food they produce is incredible and it's the perfect spot to while away an afternoon or evening with your favourite tipple. Highly recommended.” Photo: Google