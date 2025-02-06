14 of the best Italian restaurants that you need to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for National Pizza Day 2025

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 14:15 BST
These are some of the most popular Italian restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit on National Pizza Day.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

With National Pizza Day taking place on Sunday, February 9, there is no better time to visit some of the area’s best-rated Italian restaurants – based on Google reviews.

14 of Derbyshire’s best Italian restaurants are listed below. All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

These are some of the best Italian restaurants across the county.

1. Derbyshire’s best Italian restaurants

These are some of the best Italian restaurants across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,040 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.”

2. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,040 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 504 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.”

3. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow

Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 504 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Giorgio’s has a 4.4/5 rating based on 658 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.”

4. Giorgio’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Giorgio’s has a 4.4/5 rating based on 658 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice