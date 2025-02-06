Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a superb range of Italian restaurants – with great eateries in every corner of the county.

With National Pizza Day taking place on Sunday, February 9, there is no better time to visit some of the area’s best-rated Italian restaurants – based on Google reviews.

14 of Derbyshire’s best Italian restaurants are listed below. All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

Derbyshire's best Italian restaurants These are some of the best Italian restaurants across the county.

Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,040 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of "excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine."

Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 504 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its "incredible, authentic Italian pizza."