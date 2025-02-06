With National Pizza Day taking place on Sunday, February 9, there is no better time to visit some of the area’s best-rated Italian restaurants – based on Google reviews.
14 of Derbyshire’s best Italian restaurants are listed below. All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.
1. Derbyshire’s best Italian restaurants
These are some of the best Italian restaurants across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Lombardi's has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,040 Google reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google
3. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow
Il Lupo has a 4.7/5 rating based on 504 Google reviews - winning plaudits for its “incredible, authentic Italian pizza.” Photo: Google
4. Giorgio’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Giorgio’s has a 4.4/5 rating based on 658 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as the “best Italian in Chesterfield.” Photo: Google