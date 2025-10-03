The autumn months are perfect for planning a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District – so why not include a visit to some of the county’s best gastropubs?
These pubs have all been recognised for their high-quality menus – will you be enjoying a meal at any of these venues over the coming weeks?
1. Best pubs to visit for food this autumn
These pubs are perfect places to visit for a delicious meal across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” It has also been named among the country’s top 100 gastropubs by Estrella Damm. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside
The Bulls Head, on the edge of the Peak District, was awarded with three AA Rosettes in a ceremony at the end of September. The venue has also recently been added to the Michelin Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is another great gastropub to visit this autumn - and is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. It was also ranked in the top 50 gastropubs across the country by Estrella Damm. Photo: Brian Eyre