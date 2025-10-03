2 . The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” It has also been named among the country’s top 100 gastropubs by Estrella Damm. Photo: Brian Eyre