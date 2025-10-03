14 amazing gastropubs that you need to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to enjoy a delicious meal

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:07 BST
These are 14 of the best gastropubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit for an excellent meal this autumn.

The autumn months are perfect for planning a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District – so why not include a visit to some of the county’s best gastropubs?

These pubs have all been recognised for their high-quality menus – will you be enjoying a meal at any of these venues over the coming weeks?

1. Best pubs to visit for food this autumn

These pubs are perfect places to visit for a delicious meal across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow, owned by Raab and Alison Dykstra-McCarthy, is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “offers refined classics with a focus on flavour - and a great selection for vegetarians.” It has also been named among the country’s top 100 gastropubs by Estrella Damm.

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

The Bulls Head, on the edge of the Peak District, was awarded with three AA Rosettes in a ceremony at the end of September. The venue has also recently been added to the Michelin Guide.

3. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside

The Pack Horse in Hayfield is another great gastropub to visit this autumn - and is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. It was also ranked in the top 50 gastropubs across the country by Estrella Damm.

4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield

