13 top cafes with outdoor seating in Chesterfield rated by Google reviews - perfect for the bank holiday weekend

Cafes with outdoor seating in Chesterfield are a magnet for customers on a warm day.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:55 BST

A shopping trip or catch-up with a friend deserves a refreshment break and having a coffee, cake and a natter in the open air is invigorating.

We’ve compiled a list of the best cafes offering outdoor seating around Chesterfield that have attracted reviews of 4.5 stars and above on Google.

Soresby Street Cafe, Soresby Street, Chesterfield, S40 1JW is a new arrival in town but has already scored 5 out of 5 based on four reviews in just over a fortnight. Jade Shorrocks posted: "Great spot in Chesterfield! Lovely food and service. This will be my new regular."

1. Soresby Street Cafe

Soresby Street Cafe, Soresby Street, Chesterfield, S40 1JW is a new arrival in town but has already scored 5 out of 5 based on four reviews in just over a fortnight. Jade Shorrocks posted: "Great spot in Chesterfield! Lovely food and service. This will be my new regular." Photo: Destination Chesterfield

Photo Sales
Café Nellie, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA scored 4.8 out of 5 based on 99 Google reviews. Jo Gee posted: "Such a gorgeous cafe! I've had lunch here with a friend then attended an afternoon tea party with about 25 people. The food was beautifully prepared and set out. Tracey and her colleague were so friendly and looked after us all."

2. Café Nellie

Café Nellie, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA scored 4.8 out of 5 based on 99 Google reviews. Jo Gee posted: "Such a gorgeous cafe! I've had lunch here with a friend then attended an afternoon tea party with about 25 people. The food was beautifully prepared and set out. Tracey and her colleague were so friendly and looked after us all." Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Buttylicious & Co, Cuttholme Way, Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield S40 4RA scored 4.8 out of 5 based on 41 Google reviews. Grant Martin posted: "Absolutely amazing cafe, been regularly for a while now, and is faultless in customer service, food and price."

3. Buttylicious & Co

Buttylicious & Co, Cuttholme Way, Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield S40 4RA scored 4.8 out of 5 based on 41 Google reviews. Grant Martin posted: "Absolutely amazing cafe, been regularly for a while now, and is faultless in customer service, food and price." Photo: Buttylicious & Co

Photo Sales
Maggie May's, 5 Breckland Road, Walton, Chesterfield S40 3LJ scored 4.7 out of 5 based on 150 Google reviews. Kirsty Needham posted: "Great food, lovely staff, and great to have a place to visit for food where I know I can bring my dog along too."

4. Maggie May's

Maggie May's, 5 Breckland Road, Walton, Chesterfield S40 3LJ scored 4.7 out of 5 based on 150 Google reviews. Kirsty Needham posted: "Great food, lovely staff, and great to have a place to visit for food where I know I can bring my dog along too." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldGoogle