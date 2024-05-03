2 . Café Nellie

Café Nellie, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2BA scored 4.8 out of 5 based on 99 Google reviews. Jo Gee posted: "Such a gorgeous cafe! I've had lunch here with a friend then attended an afternoon tea party with about 25 people. The food was beautifully prepared and set out. Tracey and her colleague were so friendly and looked after us all." Photo: Brian Eyre