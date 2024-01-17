News you can trust since 1855
13 pictures of pub in heart of Chesterfield town centre after major revamp – leaving venue ‘unrecognisable’

A Chesterfield town centre pub has undergone a significant refurbishment – incorporating elements of the town’s history into their new look.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:04 GMT

The Crown and Cushion on Low Pavement in Chesterfield has opened its doors again after a brief closure – to allow for a major revamp.

The Derbyshire Times were invited for a first look at the venue – and these photos show what punters can expect from the town centre pub.

These are some of the photos from the Crown and Cushion.

1. Revamped pub

The Crown and Cushion has been revamped and transformed in the space of just six days, with visitors giving rave reviews to the pub for its new look.

2. Crown and Cushion

After changing the exterior with a new coat of paint and signage last year, work has now taken place to brighten up the interior of the pub too.

3. Extensive work

The pub has been brightened up with much lighter pastel colours used throughout, complemented by fabrics, patterns and on-trend foliage. There is also graffiti that incorporates features from the magnificent history of the market town.

4. Nods to Chesterfield’s history

