Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve pinpointed all the best Indian restaurants in Derbyshire and put them into this list (which is in no particular order).
Do you agree with our picks?
1. Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap
Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap, The Dale, Stoney Middleton, Hope Valley, S32 4TF. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 255 Google Reviews). "Delicious Indian food in a minimalist, cosy cottage restaurant."
2. Curry Cabin
Curry Cabin, 10 Castleton Road, Hope Valley, S33 6RD. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 247 Google Reviews). "Fantastic curry, if I'm ever in the area again I will be back for more."
3. Jeera Restaurant
Jeera Restaurant, Market Place, Crich, Matlock, DE4 5DD. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 139 Google Reviews). "Fantastic evening, beautiful food and excellent service. Would highly recommend."
4. West Bars Tandoori
West Bars Tandoori, 41-43 West Bars, S40 1AZ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 231 Google Reviews). "Been to pretty much every Indian restaurant in Chesterfield and West Bars Tandoori is above and beyond the rest."
