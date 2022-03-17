What's your go-to Indian meal?

13 of the best Indian restaurants in Derbyshire and the Peak District ranked by Google reviews

Here’s some great places to grab some top-quality Indian food in Derbyshire.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:22 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve pinpointed all the best Indian restaurants in Derbyshire and put them into this list (which is in no particular order).

Do you agree with our picks?

Be sure to let us know!

1. Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap

Curry Cottage at Lovers' Leap, The Dale, Stoney Middleton, Hope Valley, S32 4TF. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 255 Google Reviews). "Delicious Indian food in a minimalist, cosy cottage restaurant."

2. Curry Cabin

Curry Cabin, 10 Castleton Road, Hope Valley, S33 6RD. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 247 Google Reviews). "Fantastic curry, if I'm ever in the area again I will be back for more."

3. Jeera Restaurant

Jeera Restaurant, Market Place, Crich, Matlock, DE4 5DD. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 139 Google Reviews). "Fantastic evening, beautiful food and excellent service. Would highly recommend."

4. West Bars Tandoori

West Bars Tandoori, 41-43 West Bars, S40 1AZ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 231 Google Reviews). "Been to pretty much every Indian restaurant in Chesterfield and West Bars Tandoori is above and beyond the rest."

