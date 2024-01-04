13 businesses in Chesterfield and around with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency as 2024 begins
We have gathered a list of businesses within the Chesterfield area which currently hold zero or one-star hygiene ratings.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Jan 2024, 08:08 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 08:09 GMT
Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.
Below is the full list of these Chesterfield businesses which start 2024 with a zero or a one-star rating.
