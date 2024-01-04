News you can trust since 1855
13 businesses in Chesterfield and around with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency as 2024 begins

We have gathered a list of businesses within the Chesterfield area which currently hold zero or one-star hygiene ratings.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Jan 2024, 08:08 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 08:09 GMT

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Chesterfield businesses which start 2024 with a zero or a one-star rating.

Here are 13 businesses in the Chesterfield postcode area which currently hold the lowest hygiene ratings.

1. Chesterfield businesses with the lowest hygiene ratings

Big Brother at Sheffield Road, Chesterfield holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in April 2023.

2. Big Brother, Chesterfield - one-star hygiene rating

Chopsticks at Eyre Street East in Chesterfield holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in July 2023.

3. Chopsticks, Chesterfield - one-star hygiene rating

Henstocks Bakers Shop at West Bars in Chesterfield holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in July 2023.

4. Henstocks Bakers Shop - one-star hygiene rating

