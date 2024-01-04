We have gathered a list of businesses within the Chesterfield area which currently hold zero or one-star hygiene ratings.

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. A one-star rating means that major improvement is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Chesterfield businesses which start 2024 with a zero or a one-star rating.

1 . Chesterfield businesses with the lowest hygiene ratings Here are 13 businesses in the Chesterfield postcode area which currently hold the lowest hygiene ratings. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Big Brother, Chesterfield - one-star hygiene rating Big Brother at Sheffield Road, Chesterfield holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in April 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Chopsticks, Chesterfield - one-star hygiene rating Chopsticks at Eyre Street East in Chesterfield holds a one-star hygiene rating following an inspection in July 2023. Photo: Google Photo Sales