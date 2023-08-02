12 photos show first look inside family-run Chesterfield town centre cafe after expansion

A popular Chesterfield town centre cafe has expanded its premises – and the Derbyshire Times were invited for a glimpse at the venue.
No10, a cafe based on South Street, in Chesterfield, has opened a brand-new upstairs area – with seating available for 40 people.
The revamp will allow the cafe to host a range of events in this space – and these 12 photos show customers what to expect at the expanded cafe.
1. No10 team
Keith Todd, owner of No10, launched the business after being inspired by his father – who was a sergeant and chef in the army. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Covid difficulties
Keith said that the team behind the cafe have “always had strong work ethics” and that during the pandemic, they “needed to think of an alternate way of keeping going, hoping that our family business would survive.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Weathering the storm
During Covid, Keith said that “dining area was transformed into a mini supermarket stocking up with essentials from our suppliers. My son Adrian went from café manager to delivery driver, taking essential goods to customers all over the area. Many people gifted afternoon teas to relatives that needed a pick-me-up during such a stressful point in our lives.” Photo: Brian eyre
4. Delicious cakes
Just one example of the range of cakes on offer at the cafe. Photo: Brian Eyre