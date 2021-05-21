12 of your favourite places for fish and chips in Chesterfield and beyond

Fortunately, north Derbyshire has some fantastic places for fish and chips.
We asked readers to name their local favourite chippies. Which is your favourite?
1. Chesters
Chesters have been voted top of the chip shops by our readers. Check out the fare at 151 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 7JH.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Margaret's Chippy
Margaret's Chippy on Duke Street, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, S41 9AD has been voted by our readers as the second best chip shop. It's open at lunchtimes on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Photo: Oli Scarff
3. Wessington's Fish & Chips
Wessington's Fish and Chips at, Back Lane, Wessington, DE55 6DQ, has been placed third in our readers' favourite chippies in Derbyshire.
Photo: Google
4. Boythorpe Fryer
Scooping fourth place is Boythorpe Fryer. Visit this chippy at 138 Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield S40 2LR.
Photo: Google