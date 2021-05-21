Will you be tucking into fish and chips on Good Friday? Photo by Shutterstock.

12 of your favourite places for fish and chips in Chesterfield and beyond

There’s nothing better than a chippy tea!

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:58 am

Fortunately, north Derbyshire has some fantastic places for fish and chips.

We asked readers to name their local favourite chippies. Which is your favourite?

1. Chesters

Chesters have been voted top of the chip shops by our readers. Check out the fare at 151 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 7JH.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Margaret's Chippy

Margaret's Chippy on Duke Street, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, S41 9AD has been voted by our readers as the second best chip shop. It's open at lunchtimes on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Photo: Oli Scarff

3. Wessington's Fish & Chips

Wessington's Fish and Chips at, Back Lane, Wessington, DE55 6DQ, has been placed third in our readers' favourite chippies in Derbyshire.

Photo: Google

4. Boythorpe Fryer

Scooping fourth place is Boythorpe Fryer. Visit this chippy at 138 Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield S40 2LR.

Photo: Google

