These boozers are among some of the oldest across Derbyshire, having served thirsty punters for centuries.
Not only have they stood the test of time, but some of these pubs come with remarkable histories – including some famous names said to have frequented them.
READ THIS: 31 of the best hotels and places to stay across Derbyshire and the Peak District, based on Google reviews – perfect for a summer staycation
12 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – and they make perfect places to visit over the coming weeks and months.
1 / 4