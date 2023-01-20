12 of the best Chinese takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire ahead of Chinese New Year
These are some of the best Chinese takeaways across the area – according to Derbyshire Times readers.
Sunday, January 22 marks the Chinese New Year, with 2023 set to be the Year of the Rabbit. Celebrations for the event last up to 16 days – and are the perfect excuse to try one of the many great Chinese takeaways in the area.
We asked our readers to recommend their favourite places for Chinese food – and these are 12 of the eateries that had impressed residents in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
Page 1 of 3