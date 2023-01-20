News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the most popular Chinese takeaways in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

12 of the best Chinese takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire ahead of Chinese New Year

These are some of the best Chinese takeaways across the area – according to Derbyshire Times readers.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago

Sunday, January 22 marks the Chinese New Year, with 2023 set to be the Year of the Rabbit. Celebrations for the event last up to 16 days – and are the perfect excuse to try one of the many great Chinese takeaways in the area.

We asked our readers to recommend their favourite places for Chinese food – and these are 12 of the eateries that had impressed residents in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

1. China Town, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

China Town was one of the takeaways recommended by DT readers.

Photo: Google

2. Wong’s Kitchen, High Street, Clay Cross

Wong’s Kitchen won plaudits for its “lovely cooked food” and “friendly staff.”

Photo: Google

3. Hoy Sam, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Hoy Sam was another highly recommended place to try your favourite Chinese dishes.

Photo: Google

4. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee had impressed Derbyshire Times readers with its offering.

Photo: Google

