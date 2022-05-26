11 sandwich bars and shops in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire for British Sandwich Week

We’re not limiting this list to exclusively sandwich shops – if they sell top quality butties, they’re eligible for inclusion.
Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!
1. Jb's Sandwich Bar
Jb's Sandwich Bar, 3 St Helen's Street, Chesterfield, S41 7QB. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 58 Google Reviews). "Hot roast pork sandwich, delicious! Their bread is fantastic and the sandwich disappears very quickly."
2. Corner Café
Corner Café, 25 Infirmary Road, Chesterfield, S41 7NF. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 17 Google Reviews). "Been here twice now. Food is really tasty, filling and portion sizes are great!"
3. Lottie's Sandwich Bar
Lottie's Sandwich Bar, 117-119 Saltergate, Chesterfield, S40 1NH. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 40 Google Reviews).
4. Croft Farm Meats
Croft Farm Meats, 33 Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JE. Rating: 5/5 (based on 7 Google Reviews). "Fantastic meat, great value and lovely staff."
