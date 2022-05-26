What's your favourite lunchtime sandwich?

11 sandwich bars and shops in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire for British Sandwich Week

Where’s your go-to place to grab a delicious cob?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:20 pm

We’re not limiting this list to exclusively sandwich shops – if they sell top quality butties, they’re eligible for inclusion.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. Jb's Sandwich Bar

Jb's Sandwich Bar, 3 St Helen's Street, Chesterfield, S41 7QB. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 58 Google Reviews). "Hot roast pork sandwich, delicious! Their bread is fantastic and the sandwich disappears very quickly."

2. Corner Café

Corner Café, 25 Infirmary Road, Chesterfield, S41 7NF. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 17 Google Reviews). "Been here twice now. Food is really tasty, filling and portion sizes are great!"

3. Lottie's Sandwich Bar

Lottie's Sandwich Bar, 117-119 Saltergate, Chesterfield, S40 1NH. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 40 Google Reviews).

4. Croft Farm Meats

Croft Farm Meats, 33 Market Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JE. Rating: 5/5 (based on 7 Google Reviews). "Fantastic meat, great value and lovely staff."

