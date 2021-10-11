3. Matlock

Push the boat out with a fine dining experience overlooking the river Derwent. Stones at Dale Road, Matlock. has a riverside terrace and a sophisticated, cosy basement where you can enjoy a romantic meal. The restaurant, which offers a set menu at lunch and dinner alongside a tasting menu has been recommended by Nick Clatworthy and Debbie Steeples. To find out more about Stones, go to www.stones-restaurant.co.uk or call 01629 56061.

Photo: Google