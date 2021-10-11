We asked our social media followers for their recommendations for a lovely meal out.
Has your favourite made the top ten list of readers’ choices?
1. Chesterfield
Lombardi's on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield was top choice with Amanda JP, Sarah Revill. Jamie Booth, Tracey Harding, Matthew Webb, Janine Mallett nd Jonathan Michael Poore. Helen Bennett said: "We went there Saturday for the first time and loved it." The dine-in restaurant serves classic Mediterranean dishes. To view the menu or make a reservation, go to lombardis-restaurant.co.uk or call 01246 208811.
Photo: Google
2. Dronfield
Little Italy on Sheffield Road, Dronfield serves traditional Italian fare and an all-day Sunday meal deal. The restaurant is recommended by Troy Ragan and Cathy Louise Emmens. Browse the menu or book a table at www.littleitalyrestaurant.co.uk or call 01246 292211.
Photo: Google
3. Matlock
Push the boat out with a fine dining experience overlooking the river Derwent. Stones at Dale Road, Matlock. has a riverside terrace and a sophisticated, cosy basement where you can enjoy a romantic meal. The restaurant, which offers a set menu at lunch and dinner alongside a tasting menu has been recommended by Nick Clatworthy and Debbie Steeples. To find out more about Stones, go to www.stones-restaurant.co.uk or call 01629 56061.
Photo: Google
4. Chesterfield
The Olde House in Newbold, Chesterfield, in recommended by Andy Fearn who says: "Lovely meals there." Part of the Marstons chain, the pub/hotel prides itself on great value food and drink. Go to www.oldehousepub.co.uk or call 01246 274321.
Photo: Google