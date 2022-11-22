News you can trust since 1855
11 pubs and restaurants serving up Christmas Day dinners in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
27 minutes ago

The festive period is fast approaching, and if you’re yet to decide where you’re going to enjoy your Christmas dinner, there are a number of great options across the county.

These are 11 venues in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District where you can celebrate Christmas this year – and avoid the stress of having to cook!

1. Casa Hotel, Chesterfield

A delicious Christmas Day menu is running in the hotel’s Cocina restaurant and Barcelona suite. To book, email [email protected] or call 01246 245 999.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. The Highfield, Newbold

The Highfield will be serving up Christmas dinners - and bookings can still be made via their website.

Photo: Google

3. The Cock & Magpie, Old Whittington

The Cock & Magpie does not offer a sit-down dinner, but if you want to save the hassle of cooking, they offer a takeaway service on Christmas Day.

Photo: Google

4. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside

The Bulls Head still has limited tables available on Christmas Day - as well as rooms for those looking to stay.

Photo: Google

