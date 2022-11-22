11 pubs and restaurants serving up Christmas Day dinners in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District
These are some of the venues offering Christmas dinners across Chesterfield, the Peak District and Derbyshire.
The festive period is fast approaching, and if you’re yet to decide where you’re going to enjoy your Christmas dinner, there are a number of great options across the county.
These are 11 venues in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District where you can celebrate Christmas this year – and avoid the stress of having to cook!
Page 1 of 3