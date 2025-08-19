11 of the most unique pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit for a pint this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Aug 2025, 08:02 BST
You need to visit these unique pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of unique pubs – from historic country inns with remarkable histories to quirky town centre micropubs that have recently been launched.

These are 11 of the most unique pubs that you need to visit across the county – will you be making plans to try any of these vnues this summer?

1. Unique pubs

These are some of the most unique pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Nook is a 3m x 1.9m micropub that seats four people inside the cosy den at Old Bolsover Yard, off Castle Street in Bolsover. Its owner is aiming to have the premises officially recognised as the world’s smallest pub.

2. The Nook, Bolsover

The Nook is a 3m x 1.9m micropub that seats four people inside the cosy den at Old Bolsover Yard, off Castle Street in Bolsover. Its owner is aiming to have the premises officially recognised as the world’s smallest pub. Photo: Brian Eyre

This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs still open across Derbyshire.

3. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs still open across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

This 17th century Derbyshire pub certainly has a unique history. It was said to have been frequented by highwayman Dick Turpin - and it is still open today.

4. Holly Bush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Makeney

This 17th century Derbyshire pub certainly has a unique history. It was said to have been frequented by highwayman Dick Turpin - and it is still open today. Photo: Google

