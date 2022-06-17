11 of the best pubs in Derbyshire in 2022, according to Tripadvisor

Using Tripadvisor for reference, we’ve put together a list of the highest rated pubs and bars in Derbyshire on the website (in no particular order).
1. Bradmans Wine Cellar
Bradmans Wine Cellar, 19 Dale Road, Matlock, DE4 3LT. Rating: 5/5 (based on 27 Tripadvisor Reviews).
2. Horse and Groom
Horse and Groom, Scarcliffe, Chesterfield, S44 6ST. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 14 Tripadvisor Reviews).
3. The Swan
The Swan, 40 High Street, Buxton, SK17 6HB, Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 32 Tripadvisor Reviews).
4. Tramway Tavern
Tramway Tavern, 192 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2AT. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 23 Tripadvisor Reviews).
