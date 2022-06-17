What's your favourite pint of beer to have at your local pub?

11 of the best pubs in Derbyshire in 2022, according to Tripadvisor

Here’s a selection of the best pubs and bars in Derbyshire, based on Tripadvisor.

By Jimmy Johnson
Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated Saturday, 18th June 2022, 11:16 am

Using Tripadvisor for reference, we’ve put together a list of the highest rated pubs and bars in Derbyshire on the website (in no particular order).

1. Bradmans Wine Cellar

Bradmans Wine Cellar, 19 Dale Road, Matlock, DE4 3LT. Rating: 5/5 (based on 27 Tripadvisor Reviews).

2. Horse and Groom

Horse and Groom, Scarcliffe, Chesterfield, S44 6ST. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 14 Tripadvisor Reviews).

3. The Swan

The Swan, 40 High Street, Buxton, SK17 6HB, Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 32 Tripadvisor Reviews).

4. Tramway Tavern

Tramway Tavern, 192 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2AT. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 23 Tripadvisor Reviews).

