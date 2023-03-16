These are the most popular pubs in Chesterfield for those looking for a pint of Guinness on St Patrick’s Day.
St Patrick’s Day is tomorrow, and whether you’re looking to celebrate the occasion, or just want a pint of the black stuff to mark the start of the weekend, these pubs come highly recommended from other Guinness aficionados.
These are 11 of the best pubs for a pint of Guinness according to Google reviews – all data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1. The Boythorpe Inn, Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield
One customer left a Google review for the Boythorpe Inn and said: “If you like a pint of Guinness I'd recommend it here. Kelly the landlady pulls a great pint and the price is quite reasonable.” Photo: Google
2. The Burlington, Burlington Street, Chesterfield
One punter’s Google review said: “They have Guinness, which automatically makes it a great place in my books. The staff are friendly, cocktails are really nice and just generally it's a pretty chilled out place to start a night out.” Photo: Google
3. The Donkey Derby, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
One customer said: “The Guinness was beautiful - very well-kept beer! Table was clean, we had everything we needed and the food was good - really hot and huge portions!” Photo: Google
4. The Nags Head, Newbold Road, Newbold
One customer praised the Guinness at the Nags Head. Their Google review said: “Good pint of Guinness as always - great old school pub.” Photo: Google