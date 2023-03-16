News you can trust since 1855
Look no further than these pubs for the best Guinness in Chesterfield.

11 of the best pubs in Chesterfield to get a pint of Guinness on St Patrick’s Day – based on Google reviews

These are the most popular pubs in Chesterfield for those looking for a pint of Guinness on St Patrick’s Day.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:06 GMT

St Patrick’s Day is tomorrow, and whether you’re looking to celebrate the occasion, or just want a pint of the black stuff to mark the start of the weekend, these pubs come highly recommended from other Guinness aficionados.

These are 11 of the best pubs for a pint of Guinness according to Google reviews – all data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

One customer left a Google review for the Boythorpe Inn and said: “If you like a pint of Guinness I'd recommend it here. Kelly the landlady pulls a great pint and the price is quite reasonable.”

1. The Boythorpe Inn, Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield

One customer left a Google review for the Boythorpe Inn and said: "If you like a pint of Guinness I'd recommend it here. Kelly the landlady pulls a great pint and the price is quite reasonable."

One punter’s Google review said: “They have Guinness, which automatically makes it a great place in my books. The staff are friendly, cocktails are really nice and just generally it's a pretty chilled out place to start a night out.”

2. The Burlington, Burlington Street, Chesterfield

One punter's Google review said: "They have Guinness, which automatically makes it a great place in my books. The staff are friendly, cocktails are really nice and just generally it's a pretty chilled out place to start a night out."

One customer said: “The Guinness was beautiful - very well-kept beer! Table was clean, we had everything we needed and the food was good - really hot and huge portions!”

3. The Donkey Derby, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

One customer said: "The Guinness was beautiful - very well-kept beer! Table was clean, we had everything we needed and the food was good - really hot and huge portions!"

One customer praised the Guinness at the Nags Head. Their Google review said: “Good pint of Guinness as always - great old school pub.”

4. The Nags Head, Newbold Road, Newbold

One customer praised the Guinness at the Nags Head. Their Google review said: "Good pint of Guinness as always - great old school pub."

