11 of the best beer gardens in the Peak District

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out 11 of the best pubs in the Peak District that feature a beer garden and compiled them into this list.
Do you agree with our choices? Be sure to let us know!
1. The Bull's Head
The Bull's Head, Church Street, Monyash, Bakewell, DE45 1JH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 865 Google Reviews) "Busy local pub. Great atmosphere and fantastic food. Dog friendly."
Photo: -
2. The Robin Hood Inn
The Robin Hood Inn, Chesterfield Road, Baslow, Bakewell, DE45 1PQ. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 603 Google Reviews). "Real ales, muddy boots and pets are all welcome. What's not to like?"
Photo: -
3. The Crispin
The Crispin, Main Street, Station Road, Great Longstone, Bakewell, DE45 1TZ. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 465 Google Reviews). "What a GREAT pub, highly recommended!! Very comfortable and friendly...a proper pub."
Photo: -
4. The Anchor Inn
The Anchor Inn, Four Lanes End, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8RB. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 475 Google Reviews). "Another lovely Peak District pub with great food."
Photo: -