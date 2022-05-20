11 of the best bakeries in Derbyshire and the Peak District for World Biscuit Day

Using Google Reviews to help us out, we’ve picked the eleven best bakeries in Derbyshire and put them into this list.
Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!
National Biscuit Day is a chance to celebrate the humble biscuit and takes place on May 29.
1. Peak Feast
Peak Feast, The Workshop, Moor Lane, Youlgreave, Bakewell, DE45 1US. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 116 Google Reviews). "Really good service with a wide variety of vegan and gluten free goodies."
Photo: -
2. Jackson's the Bakers
Jackson's the Bakers, 7 Falcon Yard, Broad Pavement, S40 1PF. Eating: 4.3/5 (based on 25 Google Reviews). "Jackson's make the best meat pies, lovely flaky pastry and packed filling."
Photo: Google
3. The Loaf
The Loaf, Victoria House, The Common, Crich, Matlock, DE4 5BH. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 310 Google Reviews). "Excellent service and delicious food. Comfy and clean simple surroundings. Good selection of pastries/cakes and savoury snacks."
Photo: -
4. The Bakewell Tart Shop
The Bakewell Tart Shop, 18 Matlock Street, Bakewell, DE45 1EE. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 517 Google Reviews). "Amazing experience. The staff were so nice and accommodating. They also did an amazing job of making sure the kids had appropriate food options."
Photo: -