These are some of the latest additions to the food scene in the area. Credit: Brian Eyre/Destination Chesterfield

11 new restaurants, cafés and takeaways to open in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last 12 months

A number of new restaurants, takeaways and cafés have opened their doors to hungry customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last year.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 2:07pm

Chesterfield and Derbyshire have an array of great places to eat – and the area’s food scene has only improved over the past 12 months.

Whether you’re looking for sweet treats, delicious BBQ, street food or pub classics, there is something to satisfy everyone’s appetites across the region.

These are 15 eateries that have launched or re-opened in Chesterfield and Derbyshire since February 2022.

1. Pizza Pi, Chesterfield

The new Pizza Pi restaurant on Vicar Lane opened in February 2022, after the pizzeria moved from its old Beetwell Street premises.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Batch House, Chesterfield

The Batch House food hall at Sheffield Road’s Glass Yard development opened in March 2022.

Photo: Google

3. Cibo, Chesterfield

Business owner Alan Mears and manager Louise Spence opened Cibo on Low Pavement back in May 2022.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Café Nellie, Chesterfield

Café Nellie was also launched on Chatsworth Road last May.

Photo: Brian Eyre

