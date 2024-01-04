News you can trust since 1855
11 new pubs, shops and major national chains setting up across Chesterfield and Derbyshire in 2024 – including McDonald’s, Aldi, Tim Hortons and Lidl

These are some of the new businesses set to open their doors across Chesterfield and Derbyshire as 2024 progresses.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jan 2024, 16:09 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:10 GMT

A number of major chains and independent businesses are launching in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the next 12 months – including the likes of McDonald’s and Lidl.

These are 11 of the businesses set to arrive across the county this year – which are you most looking forward to trying?

Aldi revealed last year that it is searching for a new Chesterfield site as part of a major expansion.

The old Frankie & Benny's restaurant at the Alma Leisure Park, off Derby Road, is set to be transformed into a Tim Hortons drive thru.

Dat Bars Ltd has applied to borough council planners for change of use permission for the former Bank of Scotland premises on the corner of Stephenson Place and Cavendish Street, which is a Grade II listed building. The applicant proposes to create a bar in the ground floor area. A decision has not yet been reached by the council.

