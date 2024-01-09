Want to add a touch of romance to your life by dining out on a date night in Derbyshire?

You’ll be spoilt for choice with so many great eateries around the county. But don’t just take our word for it – here are some Facebook recommendations from the loyal followers of the Derbyshire Times.

Steve Clarke suggested Afats on Sheffield Road Chesterfield, Little Italy at Dronfield or Soulville Steak House in Chesterfield town centre.

Sandy McKay proposed the Market pub in Chesterfield, Tickled Trout at Barlow, Travellers Rest at Apperknowle, The George at Clay Cross and Stones at Matlock.

Paul Clarke nominated the Devonshire at Middle Handley and the Elm Tree at Elmton.

Sarah Jane Huckle suggested the Sanctuary Inn at Bolsover for tapas in a lovely, chilled atmosphere.

Recommendations for date night dining in Chesterfield included the Galleon Steakhouse, Indian Blues, Odyssey, Bottle & Thyme, The Old Post, Nonnas, Chesters fish and chip restaurant, Otakuda and Divan.

Further afield, Fischer’s at Baslow Hall, the Cavendish Hotel in Baslow and Rafters at the Riverside Hotel, Ashfield in the Water were among top places to impress your date.

The Shoulder of Mutton at Hardstoft, Viva Italia in Matlock, the George and Dragon at Newton, Nonno’s in Belper and Viceroy in Duffield were also on the recommended list for a great meal with your partner.

Is your favourite among these choices?

