11 best sports bars in Derbyshire: Where can I watch football in the pub?

Here’s a selection of the best sports bars and pubs in Derbyshire.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:04 pm

With help from Google Reviews, we’ve put together a list of all the best sports bars and pubs in Derbyshire.

Do you agree with our choices?

1. Donkey Derby

Donkey Derby, 405 Sheffield Road, S41 8JZ. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 1,318 Google Reviews).

2. The Tipsy Toad

The Tipsy Toad, 17 Bakewell Road, Matlock, DE4 3AX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 273 Google Reviews).

3. The Bull's Head

The Bull's Head, Church Street, Monyash, Bakewell, DE45 1JH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 865 Google Reviews).

4. The Boat Inn

The Boat Inn, Scarthin, Cromford, Matlock, DE4 3QF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 822 Google Reviews).

