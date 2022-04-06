11 best sports bars in Derbyshire: Where can I watch football in the pub?

With help from Google Reviews, we’ve put together a list of all the best sports bars and pubs in Derbyshire.
Do you agree with our choices?
1. Donkey Derby
Donkey Derby, 405 Sheffield Road, S41 8JZ. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 1,318 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
2. The Tipsy Toad
The Tipsy Toad, 17 Bakewell Road, Matlock, DE4 3AX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 273 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
3. The Bull's Head
The Bull's Head, Church Street, Monyash, Bakewell, DE45 1JH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 865 Google Reviews).
Photo: -
4. The Boat Inn
The Boat Inn, Scarthin, Cromford, Matlock, DE4 3QF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 822 Google Reviews).
Photo: -