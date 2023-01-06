4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield S40 1RL

Bottle & Thyme serve a brunch menu that includes a full vegan with sausages, asparagus, vine tomatoes, mushroom, spinach, beans, avocado and toasted sourdough. There's a hummus sandwich with beetroot and avocado on the lunchtime menu, bang bang cauliflower or roast squash to satisfy vegans at dinner. Bottle & Thyme is open six days a week, excluding Monday, from 9am to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am to 2.45pm on Sunday. For more details go to https://bottleandthyme.co.uk, call 01246 768283 or email: [email protected]

Photo: National World