Kick off the year by adopting a healthy diet and doing your bit to protect the environment by dining out on vegan food in Chesterfield’s cafes, bars and restaurants.
Veganuary, which runs throughout January, encourages people to make changes to their diet by swapping meat and animal fats for plant-based fare. The campaign educates people about the food they consume and the benefits of adopting a vegan lifestyle.
More than 629,000 people worldwide signed up to try vegan for a month and more than 800 new products were launched for Veganuary in 2022. Will you be joining the campaign this year?
To whet your appetite these are the eateries in Chesterfield that are serving vegan food.
1. Vegged, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 7JQ
Licensed restaurant Vegged serves plant-based food only including a breakfast menu, burgers, burritos and Sunday roast. Vegged is open on Friday, from 12noon to 9pm, Saturday from 10am to 9pm and Sunday from 9am to 8pm 12pm-9pm. For further information go to https://vegged.co.uk, call 01246 550059 or email: [email protected]
Photo: Submitted
2. Pizza Pi, Vicar Lane, Chesterfield S40 1PY
Pizza Pi offer eight vegan pizzas including Margherita, Marinara, Rosso and garlic bread with various flavourings. The restaurant opens from 12 noon Wednesday to Sunday and the kitchen shuts an hour before the closing times of 10pm on Wednesday and Thursday, 11pm on Friday and Saturday, 9pm on Sunday. For more details visit the website https:/pizzapiuk.com or call 01246 556443.
Photo: National World
3. Einsteins, Holywell Street, Chesterfield, S41 7SA
Einsteins offer a vegan sausage feast and there are vegan options on several starters and main courses including sausage bites, currywurst, Margherita pizza, schnitzel and hamburger. To see the full menu online, go to www.einsteinschesterfield.co.uk or to reserve your table from 12 noon daily, call 01246 767177.
Photo: Submitted
4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield S40 1RL
Bottle & Thyme serve a brunch menu that includes a full vegan with sausages, asparagus, vine tomatoes, mushroom, spinach, beans, avocado and toasted sourdough. There's a hummus sandwich with beetroot and avocado on the lunchtime menu, bang bang cauliflower or roast squash to satisfy vegans at dinner. Bottle & Thyme is open six days a week, excluding Monday, from 9am to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am to 2.45pm on Sunday. For more details go to https://bottleandthyme.co.uk, call 01246 768283 or email: [email protected]
Photo: National World