Where can I adopt a dog in Derbyshire? Derbyshire's dog and puppy adoption agencies

Dogs have been man’s best friend since the beginning of time – so why not get yourself one? Unless you’d rather have a cat, of course. Then again, why not both?

If you’d like to, thankfully, there’s a good few places dotted around Derbyshire that can help you out. They need your help, too – especially in these uncertain times. There’s only so many animals that these places can handle, despite how hard they work. If you could give them a hand, make a donation or take home one of their dogs to be part of the family, they’d appreciate it.

Happy Tails

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy Tails look after both dogs and cats to a very high standard. They’ve got plenty of success stories with animals they’ve cared for and given away to new owners.

Their facilities are also top quality, sparing no expense for the animals under their care. They look so happy there that it's hard to imagine any of them wanting to leave!

The Ark

Located in Ashbourne, the people at The Ark routinely go above and beyond for their cats and dogs. They regularly hold well-organised fundraising events to help out the critters under their care.

The Ark was established all the way back in 1988 – since then, they’ve rescued and rehomed over 9,000 animals. They also hold monthly open days, though this may be subject to COVID-19 laws and regulations as of right now.

Contact: 01335300494

Just For Dogs

Just for Dogs has one goal – to help out, care for and rehome all the dogs in need that they can find. They’ve done this for over 6,000 dogs so far and that number continues to rise.

Moreover, with their passion for dogs also comes a great knowledge of them, too. If you need any advice, they’re happy to give you guidance on looking after the perfect pup.

Contact: 01335 361363

Pet Samaritans

Pet Samaritans not only do whatever they can for the animals they look after, but also hold awareness events for the safety of local wildlife, too. They care about all the animals in the area, not just the cute ones.

Not only this, but they also offer comprehensive guides on their website, featuring everything you’d ever need to know about having a dog, a cat, or anything else you can possibly think of.

Contact: 07872 421878

Chesterfield Animal Rescue

The heavily dedicated team at Chesterfield Animal Rescue look after a plethora of dogs, cats, rabbits and more. They care for a lot of animals, but they’re all happy and healthy there.