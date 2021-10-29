What will the weather be like on Halloween for trick or treaters in Chesterfield?
Before you head out this Halloween, make sure you’re not heading for a soaking.
Trick or treating on Halloween is something that every kid (and some adults) loves – but not if it’s raining! After last year’s Halloween was put on hold by the COVID-19 lockdown, people will be excited to get their spooky gear on once again.
We’ve seen Halloweens in the past marred by downpours. As enjoyable as simply sitting in and watching a scary movie can be on Halloween, it’s not the same as getting out there on the night.
Thankfully, this year in Chesterfield, the weather forecast doesn’t look too bad for Halloween. It’s expected to rain from about 6am in the morning until around 3pm, by which time it should begin to subside.
The rain will be at its heaviest around 12pm – it should gradually dissipate after this point. Following this point, you should be able to go outside without worrying too much about getting wet.
While it’s not expected to be particularly wet or windy, it will definitely be cold – because of this, make sure your Halloween costume has some padding. Beyond 6pm, the temperature will not rise beyond 9 degrees Celsius (48.2 degrees Fahrenheit).
Furthermore, while temperature may be at 9 degrees Celsius, the Met Office’s weather forecast system predict it will feel like 5 degrees Celsius when you’re out there. Simply put, you should make sure you’re wearing something warm to help make trick or treating a more enjoyable experience this year.