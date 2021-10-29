What will the weather be like on Halloween for trick or treaters in Chesterfield?

Happy Halloween

Trick or treating on Halloween is something that every kid (and some adults) loves – but not if it’s raining! After last year’s Halloween was put on hold by the COVID-19 lockdown, people will be excited to get their spooky gear on once again.

We’ve seen Halloweens in the past marred by downpours. As enjoyable as simply sitting in and watching a scary movie can be on Halloween, it’s not the same as getting out there on the night.

Thankfully, this year in Chesterfield, the weather forecast doesn’t look too bad for Halloween. It’s expected to rain from about 6am in the morning until around 3pm, by which time it should begin to subside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rain will be at its heaviest around 12pm – it should gradually dissipate after this point. Following this point, you should be able to go outside without worrying too much about getting wet.

While it’s not expected to be particularly wet or windy, it will definitely be cold – because of this, make sure your Halloween costume has some padding. Beyond 6pm, the temperature will not rise beyond 9 degrees Celsius (48.2 degrees Fahrenheit).