With half term having arrived, parents across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be thinking of ways to keep their families entertained over the next few days.

They should look no further than these 10 indoor play centres – ranked among the best in the county according to Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google, and the play centres are not ranked in any particular order.

Chester's Den, Chesterfield Chester's Den has a 4.2/5 rating based on 160 Google reviews. One customer said they offered "good food and an ideal, safe place for children to play."

Tiny Town, Barlborough Tiny Town has a 4.8/5 rating based on 178 Google reviews. One customer described it as a "fantastic place - highly recommended to anyone with young children."