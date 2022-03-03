RSPCA North Derbyshire: 8 cute dogs and puppies up for adoption that need rehoming in Chesterfield

If you’d like to adopt any of the dogs in this article, you can follow the link to the RSCPA’s website here. Please note, however – dogs are a commitment. If you can’t commit to their needs, then they may be better off in the care of someone else.
1. Bruno
Two-year-old Bruno is a rambunctious boy who wants all the fuss and attention in the world. He's energetic - keeping up with him can be a challenge! It's a challenge that's definitely worth meeting, however.
2. Misty
Misty is a two-year-old mixed breed who's had a rougher upbringing than most dogs, but her innocent stare should win you over. She's been with the RSPCA for a while now - every day, she longs for someone to take her in.
3. Pip
Pip is another dog who's full of beans - he'll run you ragged if you aren't prepared! At 11 months old, he'll need some training, but would be great with kids if brought up around them properly.
4. Sonny
Another dog that will need an owner that can keep up with them, Sonny is a three year old Siberian Husky. He's high maintenance, but he's more than worth it.
