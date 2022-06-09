Bella is just one of the irresistable cats and kittens on this list.

RSPCA Chesterfield: Six adorable cats and kittens up for adoption in North Derbyshire

Ever wanted to be a cat mum or cat dad? Now’s your chance!

By Jimmy Johnson
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:48 pm

Here’s the cats up for adoption currently from the RSPCA’s North Derbyshire branch. If you’d like to adopt any of the kitties in this list, you can follow the link to their website.

Please note – we haven’t included any cats that are currently reserved for viewing to avoid any disappointments.

1. Lola

Lola has a best friend called Bella who she'll need to be rehomed with. She's a shy cat who needs plenty of space, but be patient with her and she'll warm up to you in no time with her silky smooth fur.

2. Bella

Here's Lola's best friend - it's Bella! She's the more confident of the two, but she's still very shy and will likely spend a lot of time cuddled up with Lola. She'll happily live with respectful kids, but may not take too kindly to a dog in the house.

3. Sparky

Seven year old Sparky is a notably intelligent cat - she'll have no problem figuring things out. She's also used to being around dogs, to the point where she may struggle in a household without one.

4. Dolly

The second part of the farm cat duo, Dolly is very shy and will require patience - but it'll be worth it. She's not had the easiest of lives before entering the RSPCA's care, so bare that in mind when approaching her.

