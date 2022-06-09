RSPCA Chesterfield: Six adorable cats and kittens up for adoption in North Derbyshire

Please note – we haven’t included any cats that are currently reserved for viewing to avoid any disappointments.
1. Lola
Lola has a best friend called Bella who she'll need to be rehomed with. She's a shy cat who needs plenty of space, but be patient with her and she'll warm up to you in no time with her silky smooth fur.
2. Bella
Here's Lola's best friend - it's Bella! She's the more confident of the two, but she's still very shy and will likely spend a lot of time cuddled up with Lola. She'll happily live with respectful kids, but may not take too kindly to a dog in the house.
3. Sparky
Seven year old Sparky is a notably intelligent cat - she'll have no problem figuring things out. She's also used to being around dogs, to the point where she may struggle in a household without one.
4. Dolly
The second part of the farm cat duo, Dolly is very shy and will require patience - but it'll be worth it. She's not had the easiest of lives before entering the RSPCA's care, so bare that in mind when approaching her.
