North Derbyshire: Ten cute cats and kittens up for adoption in Chesterfield

These cats and kittens need a home – can you help them out? Follow the link to the RSPCA’s website here.
Also, to avoid any disappointment, we’ve not included any cats that are currently reserved for viewing.
1. Lola
Lola is a shy girl who may take a while to come out of her shell - give her some space and time to adjust to her surroundings at first. Patience is the key with Lola, but the rewards will be great.
2. Katy
Katy is a quiet, yet deeply affectionate cat. She's a bit shy, but will become more outgoing and confident if she's given the right support. She's also one of a pair - if you want to take Katy with you, you'll have to bring Cher too - who's next on the list.
3. Cher
Cher is Katy's best friend (wonder who they were named after?), so you'll need to take them home together if you want to adopt one of them. She's a bit more adventurous than Katy and may take to her surroundings better.
4. Ginger
Eight month old Ginger is a reclusive kitty who needs a lot of space and patience, but with enough loving and care she'll come around to your side in no time. She's also part of a pair, with Maisy (up next) being her other half.
