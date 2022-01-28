North Derbyshire: Ten adorable dogs and puppies currently up for adoption in Chesterfield

Bare in mind before adopting a dog – they aren’t just for a few weeks or months – they’re a commitment that lasts their whole lives.
1. Moose
Don't worry - he's definitely a dog, not a moose! Moose is a very loving and rambunctious one year old dog who loves human company, though he may not be tolerant of other animals.
Photo: -
2. Shay
Shay is an eight year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who's quite shy and may not take well to excitable children, but will warm right up to you if you give him some time. He's also a very smart dog - he won't need much training.
Photo: -
3. Edna
One of two sisters, Enda is a nine month old German Shepard crossbreed who loves playtime more than anything else. She might be able to live with another dog if they're introduced properly, but may be a bit too bouncy for a cat. Currently, she's reserved for viewing.
Photo: -
4. Edith
And here's Edna's sister! Edith is a bit more adventurous than Edna and may struggle to get along with any other animals in the house, but she's a playful pup with boundless amounts of energy.
Photo: -