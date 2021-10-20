Moving photos show candle-lit vigil for Gracie Spinks at St Bartholomew's Church

During a service led by Reverend Jo Morris on Tuesday, October 19 people lit their candles from the church’s Paschal while The Weekend’s Save Your Tears was played.

Later, as a recording of Gracie herself singing in the bathroom was played, some broke down in tears.

Rev Morris read prayers and told those gathered that Gracie “just a really nice person”, adding: “I think it’s really lovely there are so many of you here tonight.”

Gracie Spinks 24th birthday vigil Moving pictures of the service at her graveside in the copse at St Bartholomew's Church, Old Whittington

Gracie Spinks 24th birthday vigil Family at her graveside in the copse at St Bartholomew's church, Old Whittington

Gracie Spinks 24th birthday vigil Gracie's mum, Alison Heaton, clutches a candle lit from the church's Paschal candle

Gracie Spinks 24th birthday vigil