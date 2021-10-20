Moving photos show candle-lit vigil for Gracie Spinks at St Bartholomew's Church

Friends and family of Gracie Spinks gathered in Old Whittington to remember her - on what would have been her 24th birthday.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:08 pm

During a service led by Reverend Jo Morris on Tuesday, October 19 people lit their candles from the church’s Paschal while The Weekend’s Save Your Tears was played.

Later, as a recording of Gracie herself singing in the bathroom was played, some broke down in tears.

Rev Morris read prayers and told those gathered that Gracie “just a really nice person”, adding: “I think it’s really lovely there are so many of you here tonight.”

Gracie Spinks 24th birthday vigil

Moving pictures of the service at her graveside in the copse at St Bartholomew's Church, Old Whittington

Photo: Brian Eyre

Gracie Spinks 24th birthday vigil

Family at her graveside in the copse at St Bartholomew's church, Old Whittington

Photo: Brian Eyre

Gracie Spinks 24th birthday vigil

Gracie's mum, Alison Heaton, clutches a candle lit from the church's Paschal candle

Photo: Brian Eyre

Gracie Spinks 24th birthday vigil

During the service on Tuesday evening those gathered heard music including The Weekend's Save Your Tears. Some broke down in tears as a recording of Gracie herself singing in the bathroom was played.

Photo: Brian Eyre

