Most popular baby boy and girl names in Chesterfield, according to the Office for National Statistics

Thanks to data from the Office of Nationals Statistics, we’ve been able to deduce which baby names are the most popular in Chesterfield for both boys and girls. All statistics were taken from the end of 2020.

The ONS’ data regards the mother’s usual area of residence – not necessarily where the child lives or was brought up. The data suggests that older mothers tend to give their children more “traditional” names, such as Olivia and George, while younger mothers tend to lean towards more modern forenames.

What are the most popular boys’ names?

Do you know of any babies with names on this lst?

The two most popular boys’ names in Chesterfield, according to the Office for National Statisics, are Oliver and Finley. Oilver was also the most popular baby boy name across all of England and Wales and has been so for the last eight years. Generally, it’s a name that tends to be picked by older mothers, while Finley is a name that’s more popular with mums under the age of 25.

Freddie, Charlie, Oscar and Noah were all tied in second place, with Noah being the most popular name choice for mothers under 25 in England and Wales. Henry was the third most popular boys’ name, with Tommy and Arthur tied for fourth.

The second and third most popular boys’ names on a countrywide basis, Archie and Leo, did not make the top ten in Chesterfield.

Which girls’ names are the most popular?

According to ONS’ data, Ava was the most popular female baby name in Chesterfield at the conclusion of 2020. This doesn’t align with the rest of the country, however – in England and Wales, Olivia has been the most popular baby girl name for five years, but failed to crack the top five in Chesterfield.

Tied for second in Chesterfield was Mia and Amelia – Amelia is the most popular name given to baby girls in the country for mothers under the age of 25.